ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 543,400 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the November 15th total of 866,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

ECN Capital Stock Performance

ECN Capital stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.17. 56,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,348. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.80. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECNCF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

