Econ Financial Services Corp Acquires 92,526 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 124.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 166,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,526 shares during the quarter. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF makes up 2.2% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SGOL. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF stock opened at $17.34 on Wednesday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $19.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.69.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.