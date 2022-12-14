Econ Financial Services Corp Acquires Shares of 9,854 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Caterpillar by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 4.5% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 3,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $235.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $239.85.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $180.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.60.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

