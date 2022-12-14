Econ Financial Services Corp Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Econ Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNDE. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $522,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 9,749 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $597,000. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 462,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,379,000 after purchasing an additional 16,283 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $24.88 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $33.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.34.

