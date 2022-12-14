Econ Financial Services Corp Has $3.17 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,840 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises 2.6% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $567,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 59.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $53.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.62. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $51.47 and a 12 month high of $63.15.

