Econ Financial Services Corp Has $429,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Econ Financial Services Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 86.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,807 shares during the quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 20,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM opened at $68.19 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $81.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.31.

