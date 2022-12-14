Econ Financial Services Corp Purchases 2,095 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Econ Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 282.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 180.4% in the second quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd now owns 140,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,433,000 after purchasing an additional 90,510 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,344.1% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 16,921 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $288.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $278.26 and a 200-day moving average of $291.23. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $404.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

