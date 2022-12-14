Econ Financial Services Corp Sells 8,303 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Econ Financial Services Corp trimmed its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,303 shares during the quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,492.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 201,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,394,000 after buying an additional 188,518 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 44.4% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.44. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $116.57.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

