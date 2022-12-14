Edison International (NYSE:EIX) PT Raised to $78.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EIX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

Edison International Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of EIX opened at $67.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.45 and a 12-month high of $73.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edison International

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Edison International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EIX. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 50.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,792,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,317,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272,409 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Edison International by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,888,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,973,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,762 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Edison International by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,989 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Edison International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,704,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,642,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,904,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,433,000 after buying an additional 1,025,096 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

