Electronic Cigarettes International Group (OTCMKTS:ECIG) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.01

Electronic Cigarettes International Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECIG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Electronic Cigarettes International Group shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 2,129,500 shares.
Electronic Cigarettes International Group Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01.
About Electronic Cigarettes International Group
Electronic Cigarettes International Group Ltd. engages in the marketing and distribution of vaping products and electronic cigarettes. Its brand portfolio include VAPESTICK, FIN, Victory, GreenStix, VIP, E-CIG, and Pro Vapor. The company was founded by Marc Hardgrove on May 19, 2004 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Electronic Cigarettes International Group (ECIG)
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- Can FDA Approval Bolster DexCom, Inc.?
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Cigarettes International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Cigarettes International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.