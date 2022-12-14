Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 120.2% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 9,498 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 54,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 89,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 2.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,265,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,220,000 after acquiring an additional 61,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 1.0 %

BTI stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $40.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,385,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.28. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $35.47 and a 12-month high of $47.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

British American Tobacco Company Profile

A number of research firms have weighed in on BTI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

