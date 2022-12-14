Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $7.78 Million Investment in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 453,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,775,000. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.26% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPEI. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 89,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 208.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 204,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 138,282 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $479,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 616,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,916,000 after buying an additional 71,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

FPEI traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.03. The stock had a trading volume of 212 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,916. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.88. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $21.72.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.