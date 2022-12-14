Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 34,505 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in GSK by 32.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after buying an additional 2,362,274 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GSK by 48.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,844,000 after buying an additional 2,316,204 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in GSK in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,194,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 90.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,400,013 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,070,000 after buying an additional 1,611,899 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 265.7% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,948,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,796,000 after buying an additional 1,415,300 shares during the period. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.24) to GBX 1,535 ($18.83) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.23) to GBX 1,550 ($19.02) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.47) to GBX 1,500 ($18.40) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,583.57.

GSK Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.09. 26,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,972,875. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.23. The firm has a market cap of $73.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. GSK had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.3695 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.20%.

GSK Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

