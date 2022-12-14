Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $147.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,082,822. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $164.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.87 and its 200-day moving average is $140.26.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

