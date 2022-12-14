Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 469.2% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 226.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.62. 3,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,204,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZTS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.17.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

