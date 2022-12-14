Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,869 iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 733,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,621,000 after acquiring an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $404.31. 64,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,249,903. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.16. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

