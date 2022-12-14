Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 344.2% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.4% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.0% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $5,828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 620,386 shares of company stock valued at $212,234,083 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 0.5 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $436.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.86.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $360.34 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $231.87 and a 12-month high of $375.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $342.39 billion, a PE ratio of 53.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $353.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.16.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.