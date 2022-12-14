Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Given New $400.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LLY. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $436.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $407.00 to $428.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.86.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 2.3 %

LLY stock opened at $358.66 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and has a 52-week low of $231.87 and a 52-week high of $375.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $353.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

