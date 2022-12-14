Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Given New $400.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.53% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LLY. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $436.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $407.00 to $428.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.86.
Eli Lilly and Stock Down 2.3 %
LLY stock opened at $358.66 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and has a 52-week low of $231.87 and a 52-week high of $375.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $353.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.16.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Eli Lilly and
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
