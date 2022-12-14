Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.40. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund shares last traded at $8.39, with a volume of 20,076 shares traded.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Stock Performance

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECF. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,172,000. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 612.2% in the second quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 197,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 170,069 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 217.9% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 74,656 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 37,357 shares in the last quarter. 28.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

