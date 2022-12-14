Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Emmi from CHF 1,040 to CHF 928 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Emmi Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMLZF remained flat at $726.00 during trading on Wednesday. Emmi has a 12 month low of $726.00 and a 12 month high of $1,200.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $751.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $867.64.

Emmi Company Profile

Emmi AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets a range of dairy and fresh products primarily in Switzerland, North and South America, Africa, Asia/Pacific, and the rest of Europe. The company operates through Dairy Products, Cheese, Fresh Products, Fresh Cheese, Powder/Concentrates, and Other Products/Services segments.

