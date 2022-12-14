Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (ESRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th.
Empire State Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 37.0% per year over the last three years.
Empire State Realty Trust Stock Performance
NYSE ESRT opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.10. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 7.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.29.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.
About Empire State Realty Trust
Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.
