Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (ESRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th.

Empire State Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 37.0% per year over the last three years.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE ESRT opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.10. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 7.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 793,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 60,343 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 711.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,416,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,584 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 84,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 35,694 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 91,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 8,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

