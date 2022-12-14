Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th.

Empire State Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 37.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of ESRT opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average of $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.92, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 7.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESRT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

