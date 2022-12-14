EMX Royalty (CVE:EMX) Shares Down 2%

EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX – Get Rating) shares dropped 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.47 and last traded at C$2.50. Approximately 11,999 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 15,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.55.

EMX Royalty Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.67, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The firm has a market cap of C$279.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.16.

EMX Royalty (CVE:EMX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$9.34 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EMX Royalty Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, as well as Sweden, and Norway.

