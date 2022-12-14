Eneraqua Technologies plc (LON:ETP) Insider Mitesh Ramji Dhanak Sells 610,194 Shares

Eneraqua Technologies plc (LON:ETP – Get Rating) insider Mitesh Ramji Dhanak sold 610,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.56), for a total transaction of £1,769,562.60 ($2,170,976.08).

Eneraqua Technologies Stock Performance

ETP stock traded down GBX 6 ($0.07) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 314 ($3.85). 18,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,720. Eneraqua Technologies plc has a 52 week low of GBX 190 ($2.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 370 ($4.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.50, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 304.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £104.32 million and a PE ratio of 3,180.00.

Get Eneraqua Technologies alerts:

Eneraqua Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Eneraqua Technologies plc provides turnkey solutions for water efficiency and decarbonization through district heating and ground source heat pump systems for commercial clients, and social housing and residential sectors. The company also offers air source heat pump, hybrid, and gas multi-occupancy heating systems for heating solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Eneraqua Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eneraqua Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.