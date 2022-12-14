Eneraqua Technologies plc (LON:ETP) Insider Mitesh Ramji Dhanak Sells 610,194 Shares

Eneraqua Technologies plc (LON:ETP – Get Rating) insider Mitesh Ramji Dhanak sold 610,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.56), for a total transaction of £1,769,562.60 ($2,170,976.08).
Eneraqua Technologies Stock Performance
ETP stock traded down GBX 6 ($0.07) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 314 ($3.85). 18,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,720. Eneraqua Technologies plc has a 52 week low of GBX 190 ($2.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 370 ($4.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.50, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 304.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £104.32 million and a PE ratio of 3,180.00.
Eneraqua Technologies Company Profile
