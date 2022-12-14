Energy Web Token (EWT) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $124.31 Million

Energy Web Token (EWT) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. During the last seven days, Energy Web Token has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Energy Web Token coin can now be bought for about $3.77 or 0.00021189 BTC on major exchanges. Energy Web Token has a total market capitalization of $124.31 million and $1.13 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Energy Web Token Coin Profile

Energy Web Token’s genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 32,932,614 coins. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energy Web Token is www.energyweb.org. The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/energyweb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energy Web Token’s official message board is medium.com/energy-web-insights.

Buying and Selling Energy Web Token

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions.EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain.”

