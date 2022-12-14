Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $21.87

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.87 and traded as high as $24.20. Enghouse Systems shares last traded at $24.20, with a volume of 333 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EGHSF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. TD Securities cut Enghouse Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Enghouse Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

