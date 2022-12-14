Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,065.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 72.7% during the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $95.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

