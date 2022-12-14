EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries Price Performance

EnPro Industries stock traded down $3.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.94. The company had a trading volume of 97,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.98. EnPro Industries has a 12-month low of $76.14 and a 12-month high of $127.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $280.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.75 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 14.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the first quarter valued at about $580,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in EnPro Industries by 6.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 7.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.