Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 4,527 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 44,577 shares.The stock last traded at $225.22 and had previously closed at $223.72.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.64.

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($8.82) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Enstar Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Enstar Group by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Enstar Group by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Enstar Group by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Enstar Group by 17,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

