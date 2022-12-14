Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Sells 290 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 1.7% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,183,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,424 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,439,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,517,913,000 after buying an additional 898,976 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 17.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,838,000 after buying an additional 3,242,548 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 31.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,396,000 after buying an additional 2,456,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 30.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,024,000 after buying an additional 2,063,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $436.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 2.1 %

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LLY traded up $7.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $366.32. The stock had a trading volume of 17,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,171. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $231.87 and a 1-year high of $375.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

