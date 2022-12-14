Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 92.1% from the November 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of ENZN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,418. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.30.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing drug products. The company's marketed drug product is PegIntron. It also has a marketing agreement relating to Vicineum drug. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

