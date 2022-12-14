Enzyme (MLN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $42.47 Million

Enzyme (MLN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Enzyme has a total market cap of $42.47 million and $1.21 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enzyme token can now be bought for $20.83 or 0.00117561 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Enzyme has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Enzyme

Enzyme’s launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,070,263 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,038,518 tokens. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enzyme’s official website is enzyme.finance. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Enzyme Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made.Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enzyme using one of the exchanges listed above.

