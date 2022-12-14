EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Shares Gap Down to $2.70

EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.70, but opened at $2.62. EQRx shares last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 3,298 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of EQRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.60 to $3.20 in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EQRx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EQRx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.57.

EQRx Stock Down 8.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQRx

EQRx ( NASDAQ:EQRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts forecast that EQRx, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQRX. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of EQRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of EQRx by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,773,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,736,000 after purchasing an additional 617,454 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP increased its position in shares of EQRx by 1,521.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 404,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 379,584 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQRx during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of EQRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

EQRx Company Profile

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

