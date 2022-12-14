ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Acquires 133 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises 0.5% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 88.8% during the first quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 592,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,487,000 after buying an additional 278,715 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 23,611.8% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 120,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,289,000 after buying an additional 120,420 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth $26,139,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth $18,389,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 542.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,701,000 after buying an additional 60,188 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWV traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.24. 900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,944. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $201.82 and a one year high of $280.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.43.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

