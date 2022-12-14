Ethernity Chain Trading Up 0% This Week (ERN)

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. During the last week, Ethernity Chain has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ethernity Chain coin can now be bought for about $2.02 or 0.00011048 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethernity Chain has a market cap of $74.61 million and $55,540.83 worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.83 or 0.00508528 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $887.23 or 0.04860174 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,500.36 or 0.30130527 BTC.

Ethernity Chain Coin Profile

Ethernity Chain was first traded on January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethernity Chain’s official website is ethernity.io.

Ethernity Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever.The official Ethernity Chain ticker is “ERN” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

