ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:SCDL) Trading Down 0.7%

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:SCDL – Get Rating) shares fell 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.06 and last traded at $35.06. 29 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 10,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.32.
ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN Stock Down 0.7 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.93.
