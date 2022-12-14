Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG – Get Rating) shot up 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.98 and last traded at $19.98. 1,816 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.85.

Euclid Capital Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Euclid Capital Growth ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Euclid Capital Growth ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Euclid Capital Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euclid Capital Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.