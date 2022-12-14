Euler (EUL) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $43.63 Million

Euler (EUL) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. In the last seven days, Euler has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Euler has a market cap of $43.63 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Euler token can now be purchased for about $4.39 or 0.00024211 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.31 or 0.00509609 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $904.57 or 0.04993977 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,469.21 or 0.30194567 BTC.

About Euler

Euler’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance.

Buying and Selling Euler

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

