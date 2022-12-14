Everdome (DOME) Price Tops $0.0031

Everdome (DOME) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 14th. Over the last seven days, Everdome has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Everdome token can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everdome has a total market cap of $63.64 million and $5.20 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Everdome Profile

Everdome’s launch date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,460,424,634 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.TelegramLitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everdome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

