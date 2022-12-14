Everdome (DOME) Price Up 2.8% Over Last Week

Everdome (DOME) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 14th. One Everdome token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Everdome has a total market cap of $63.86 million and approximately $4.88 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Everdome has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome’s genesis date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,460,424,634 tokens. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.TelegramLitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

