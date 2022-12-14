Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,055 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ES. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $85.95 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $70.54 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.11. The firm has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.48.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.82.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.