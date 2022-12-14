Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) & Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Financial Contrast

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN – Get Rating) and Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Excellon Resources and Copper Mountain Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Excellon Resources -97.24% -99.92% -37.49% Copper Mountain Mining -2.87% -0.94% -0.44%

Volatility & Risk

Excellon Resources has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Copper Mountain Mining has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

4.1% of Excellon Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Excellon Resources and Copper Mountain Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Excellon Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Copper Mountain Mining 0 2 3 0 2.60

Copper Mountain Mining has a consensus target price of $2.79, suggesting a potential upside of 112.78%. Given Copper Mountain Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Copper Mountain Mining is more favorable than Excellon Resources.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Excellon Resources and Copper Mountain Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Excellon Resources $37.96 million 0.28 -$57.77 million ($0.95) -0.30 Copper Mountain Mining $461.31 million 0.60 $83.06 million ($0.06) -21.87

Copper Mountain Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Excellon Resources. Copper Mountain Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Excellon Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Copper Mountain Mining beats Excellon Resources on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources Inc., a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany. It also holds 100% interests in the Kilgore Project that covers an area of 6,788 located in Clark County, Southeastern Idaho; and the Oakley Project covering an area of 2,833 hectares in Oakley, Idaho. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

