Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $122.50 and last traded at $122.50. 213 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.64.

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.50.

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.02%.

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Company Profile

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA), together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts; home loans, personal lines of credit, unsecured personal loans, and auto loans; overdraft line of credit accounts; and community rebuild loan programs.

