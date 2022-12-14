Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) Announces $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

Exco Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of XTC opened at C$7.79 on Wednesday. Exco Technologies has a 12 month low of C$6.80 and a 12 month high of C$10.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.72. The firm has a market cap of C$303.12 million and a PE ratio of 14.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cormark decreased their price objective on Exco Technologies from C$12.50 to C$12.25 in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Exco Technologies Company Profile

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

