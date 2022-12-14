Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Short Interest Update

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, an increase of 710.0% from the November 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPGY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 3,250 ($39.87) to GBX 3,200 ($39.26) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 3,000 ($36.81) to GBX 2,900 ($35.58) in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 3,400 ($41.71) to GBX 3,200 ($39.26) in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Experian Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS EXPGY traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.40. 99,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,458. Experian has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.94.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

