Farmers Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,501 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,022,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,400,882,000 after buying an additional 662,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,180,110,000 after buying an additional 553,087 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after buying an additional 1,486,421 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,278,863 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $948,301,000 after buying an additional 61,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,293,257 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,115,941,000 after buying an additional 79,485 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NIKE Stock Up 0.4 %

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Argus cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.61.

NKE stock opened at $113.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $171.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.96. The stock has a market cap of $177.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

