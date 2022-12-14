Farmers Trust Co. Buys 160 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,177 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.8% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,246 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 9,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.2% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 17,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 23.0% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,799 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $1,509,000. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:NSC opened at $260.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.59. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The firm has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

