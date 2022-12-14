Farmers Trust Co. Has $2.73 Million Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,339,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,336,337,000 after buying an additional 703,555 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,911,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,316,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,619,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,227,237,000 after purchasing an additional 270,396 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 34,781,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,076,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,859,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,602,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,167 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $532,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,214,150.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $129,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,519.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $532,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,214,150.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,890 shares of company stock worth $2,083,382 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:NEM opened at $47.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.10 and its 200-day moving average is $48.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The firm has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 174.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEM. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target (down from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.56.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.