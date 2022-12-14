Farmers Trust Co. Has $366,000 Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 14,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,304,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.60.

Insider Activity at Amgen

Amgen Trading Down 0.3 %

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $271.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The stock has a market cap of $144.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.29. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.23 and a 1 year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.