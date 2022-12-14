Farmers Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Farmers Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campion Asset Management raised its position in Tyson Foods by 5.2% during the second quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.9% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.0% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.5% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 6,608 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $447,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,897.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays cut Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $64.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.94 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

See Also

